Sponsored Content : There’s a Movement in L.A.

The following is sponsored content from Metro Los Angeles. To see metro’s original bike month flyer in pdf. form, click here.

We are choosing to ride together, rather than drive alone. And more and more of us are trading four wheels for two. May is Bike Month and your chance to take that first step to join the movement.

Bike Month Events

Join Metro as we celebrate biking in LA throughout the month of May.

You can “get your feet wet” during Bike to Work Week (May 13 – 19) or Bike to Work Day (BTWD) on Thursday, May 16th. The National BTWD celebration is on Friday, May 17th. Once again, Metro and many other transportation agencies throughout the county traditionally mark the Thursday before with free rides.

Just bring your bike or helmet to claim your free ride on any Metro bus or rail line. At non-gated Metro rail stations, there is no need to tap, just show the Metro fare officer your bike or helmet. At Metro’s rail-gated stations, use the intercom located near the fare gates to notify an attendant who will open the ADA gates for you.

You can check out which other agencies are offering free transit rides to bicyclists at metro.net/bikemonth.

Discover our new bike map at metro.net/bikemonth for an expanding list of BTWD pit stops set up throughout the county; one is likely offered on or near your route.

At these pit stops, you will find refreshments to fuel you on your ride, as well as free giveaways. Metro will be hosting our very own pit stop at Union Station in front of the Metro Bike Hub.

Visit the calendar on the website for a growing list of fun bike-related events. “Recycle Your Bike” by the City of Long Beach and “Blessing of the Bicycles” at the Good Samaritan Hospital are just a few events for you to get into the spirit.

Metro Bike Resources

Metro wants to help you confidently drop your keys and walk or “bike” away from your car. Visit metro.net/gobike to learn all about biking in LA.

You can sign up for FREE Metro bike education and safety training classes for all riding abilities. There are also opportunities to experience biking in a group ride setting, to get you more comfortable riding on city streets. Metro Bike Lockers and Metro Bike Hubs are available to keep your bike secure. Visit metro.net/gobike for more information on these services.

The hubs offer secure parking for bikes, as well as on-call mechanics and face time with friendly staff. Metro Bike Hubs are offering two bike month promotions, so sign up online at metro.net/bikehub and use promo code bikemonth-yr for 20% off a One-Year Pass, or bikemonth-30 for a 30-Day Pass for $1.

Offers are valid May 1 – May 31, 2019.

Visit metro.net/bikeshare for convenient round-the-clock access to a fleet of bicycles for short trips, available 24/7, 365 days. Starting May 1st, use the promo code morebikes2019 for a 30-Day Pass for $1. All trips 30 minutes or less are free and $1.75 per 30 minutes thereafter.

Offer valid May 1 – May 31, 2019. There are so many resources and perks to take advantage of this month; Metro invites you to hop on a greener ride and join the movement at metro.net/movement.