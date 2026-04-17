Friday’s Headlines
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA
By Joe Linton
9:23 AM PDT on April 17, 2026
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More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Pasadena Adopts Most of the 710 Stub Vision Plan
Council opted to have another public workshop to discuss the Restorative Justice elements of the plan, which makes restitution to those displaced by the 710 Freeway.
April 16, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
LAX, Whittier, MacArthur Park, South Pasadena, Panorama City, car-nage, and more
April 16, 2026
After Reelection Loss, Chair Fernando Dutra to Leave Metro Board
Dutra's defeat means he will have to step down off the Metro Board of Directors, which he was expected to chair through the end of June
April 15, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
ICE, Fernando Dutra, Pasadena 710 plan, Measure HLA, e-bikes, Union Station, Amtrak, car-nage and more
April 15, 2026
Check Out ‘Wilshire Subway’ Book and Exhibition
Wilshire Subway documents the history of what is now known as the Metro D Line - from its construction workers to its massive Tunnel Boring Machines.
April 14, 2026