Skip to content
Sponsored
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA
9:23 AM PDT on April 17, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Metro presentation slide on automated bus lane enforcement
  • ICE Arrests Person Suing Over Raids; ICE Initially Captured Plaintiff at Pasadena Bus Stop (LAT)
  • Metrolink Facing Service Cuts in Metro & OCTA Budgets (CA for Electric Rail)
  • Transit Free On Earth Day (KTLA)
  • Metro NextGen Report Shares Bus Lane/Stop Enforcement Info (@Linton Bluesky)
  • L.A. Traffic Deaths Rose As LAPD Speeding Tickets Dropped (L.A. Reported)
  • Redditor Says Post-Game Dodger Metro Shuttle Experience A Mess
  • Raman Votes Against Sweeps, Right Wing Media Blathers (Mar Vista Voice)
  • Mayor Bass Releases Climate Plan, Includes Electric Buses (LAT, Daily News)
  • Sports Examiner Recaps This Week’s Metro Board Meeting re: Olympics
  • 75-Affordable 0-Parking Development Proposed Near NoHo Station (Urbanize)
  • 13-Affordable SaMo Modular Housing Serving Former Unhoused (Spectrum1)
  • SAFE Has Mixed Feelings About Griffith Park Bike Safety Improvements
  • More On LAX People Mover Testing, Starts Next Week (Spectrum1)
  • Santa Clarita Reluctantly Aligning With CA ADU Law (SC Signal)
  • Carnage: LB Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person (KTLA)
    • Huntington Beach DUI Driver Kills Person (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Into City of Orange Bus Bench, Injuring Two (NBC4)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

Safety | Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

SGV

Pasadena Adopts Most of the 710 Stub Vision Plan

April 16, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

April 16, 2026
Metro

After Reelection Loss, Chair Fernando Dutra to Leave Metro Board

April 15, 2026
Safety

Wednesday’s Headlines

April 15, 2026
Westside Subway

Check Out ‘Wilshire Subway’ Book and Exhibition

April 14, 2026
See all posts