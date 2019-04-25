Today’s Headlines

  • L.A. Failing To Do Vision Zero (LAT)
  • L.A. Is Smoggiest U.S. City (Curbed)
  • An Angeleno’s Heroic Ordeal To Fight A Parking Citation (LAT)
  • Preview Of Today’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
  • What S.B. 50 Density Bill Would Mean For L.A. (Urbanize, Curbed)
    …Downey Opposes S.B. 50 (Downey Patriot)
  • East L.A. Hit-and-Run Victim Dies In Hospital (SGV Tribune)
  • Resident Concerned About Transit Safety (Downtown News)
  • Celebrate Union Station Turning 80 (The Source)

