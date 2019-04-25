Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Failing To Do Vision Zero (LAT)
- L.A. Is Smoggiest U.S. City (Curbed)
- An Angeleno’s Heroic Ordeal To Fight A Parking Citation (LAT)
- Preview Of Today’s Metro Board Meeting (The Source)
- What S.B. 50 Density Bill Would Mean For L.A. (Urbanize, Curbed)
…Downey Opposes S.B. 50 (Downey Patriot)
- East L.A. Hit-and-Run Victim Dies In Hospital (SGV Tribune)
- Resident Concerned About Transit Safety (Downtown News)
- Celebrate Union Station Turning 80 (The Source)
