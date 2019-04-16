Today’s Headlines

  • Strong Towns On Race, Responding To SBLA Editor Sarah Sulaiman
  • Metro Favors Street-Running BRT For NoHo-Pasadena (Urbanize)
  • Curbed On Driver Murdering E-Scooter Rider In Hollywood
  • Gas Prices Up, Could Keep Rising (LAist)
  • Uber Admits It Competes Against Transit (LB Post)
  • State Law Changed, L.A. Granny Flats Increased (Sightline)
  • Bike the Vote L.A. Publishes L.A. City CD12 Endorsements For June 4 Primary

