Today’s Headlines

Get your ticket today for the May 9 SBLA dinner!

Strong Towns On Race, Responding To SBLA Editor Sarah Sulaiman

Metro Favors Street-Running BRT For NoHo-Pasadena (Urbanize)

Curbed On Driver Murdering E-Scooter Rider In Hollywood

Gas Prices Up, Could Keep Rising (LAist)

Uber Admits It Competes Against Transit (LB Post)

State Law Changed, L.A. Granny Flats Increased (Sightline)

Bike the Vote L.A. Publishes L.A. City CD12 Endorsements For June 4 Primary

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA