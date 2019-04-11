Today’s Headlines
- Gas Prices Soar In So Cal (LAT)
- Hit-and-Runs Rampant In So Cal – Covers Woon Case (ABC7)
…Driver Sought In DTLA Hit-and-Run (KTLA)
- Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In 2 Freeway Crash In Silver Lake (Eastsider)
- LADOT Making Riverside Drive Safer In Frogtown (Eastsider)
- Affordable Housing Taking Shape At Vermont/88th (Urbanize)
- Cal Poly Pomona $41M 1800-Space Parking Structure LEED Status
- A Year In, 24 Bridge Housing Shelters Proposed In 13 Council Districts (Curbed)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA