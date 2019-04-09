Today’s Headlines

  • E-Scooters Arrive In DTLA (Downtown News)
    …Mapping L.A.’s E-Scooters (Medium via Los Angeles Magazine)
  • Curbed Profiles New L.A. Ghost Bike Law
  • Construction Begins On Atwater Pedestrian River Bridge (Eastsider)
  • 3-Year Expo Bikeway Detour At La Cienega Station (The Source)
  • Senior Affordable Housing Rising In Baldwin Park (Urbanize)
  • Warner Center Mall Planning Major Redevelopment (Urbanize)
  • Solis Motion: County, Metro Could Buy Southwest Museum (Urbanize)
  • Antelope Valley 10-Year-Old Hospitalized – Run Over While “Surfing” On Car (LAT)
  • CA Gas Prices Rise $0.40 In One Month (KTLA)

