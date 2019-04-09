Today’s Headlines
Dinner! Awards! May 9! You supporting Streetsblog L.A.!
- E-Scooters Arrive In DTLA (Downtown News)
…Mapping L.A.’s E-Scooters (Medium via Los Angeles Magazine)
- Curbed Profiles New L.A. Ghost Bike Law
- Construction Begins On Atwater Pedestrian River Bridge (Eastsider)
- 3-Year Expo Bikeway Detour At La Cienega Station (The Source)
- Senior Affordable Housing Rising In Baldwin Park (Urbanize)
- Warner Center Mall Planning Major Redevelopment (Urbanize)
- Solis Motion: County, Metro Could Buy Southwest Museum (Urbanize)
- Antelope Valley 10-Year-Old Hospitalized – Run Over While “Surfing” On Car (LAT)
- CA Gas Prices Rise $0.40 In One Month (KTLA)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA