E-Scooters Arrive In DTLA (Downtown News)

…Mapping L.A.’s E-Scooters (Medium via Los Angeles Magazine)

Curbed Profiles New L.A. Ghost Bike Law

Construction Begins On Atwater Pedestrian River Bridge (Eastsider)

3-Year Expo Bikeway Detour At La Cienega Station (The Source)

Senior Affordable Housing Rising In Baldwin Park (Urbanize)

Warner Center Mall Planning Major Redevelopment (Urbanize)

Solis Motion: County, Metro Could Buy Southwest Museum (Urbanize)

Antelope Valley 10-Year-Old Hospitalized – Run Over While “Surfing” On Car (LAT)

CA Gas Prices Rise $0.40 In One Month (KTLA)

