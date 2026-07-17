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West Hollywood water main, Metro BRT vs. Burbank, Long Beach, Metro board, Santa Monica, Pico Blvd, Riverside, and more
1:23 PM PDT on July 17, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
CicLAvia - Meet the Hollywoods will take place Sunday June 19

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