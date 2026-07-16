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Thursday’s Headlines

Extreme heat, CicLAvia, Potrero Canyon bridge, X Line, BRT ridership infographic, Watts, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Waymo, car-nage, and more
9:41 AM PDT on July 16, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Metro Orange Line BRT ridership by station graphic by Redditor misken67 (Ridership decline is likely due to construction mid-line)
  • So. Cal Extreme Heat (Spectrum1, SCV News, LAT)
  • CicLAvia Returns To WeHo & Hollywood On Sunday (Beverly Press)
  • Potrero Canyon Ped/Bike Bridge Project Virtual Meeting Tonight (Biking in L.A.)
  • Nick Andert YouTube Proposes New Metro Line From Venice to Covina
  • Redditor misken67 BRT Station Ridership Infographics
  • Big Water Main Break Floods Parts Of WeHo, Including Metro Bus Yard (LAT, KABC, KTLA)
  • 70-Affordable 0-Parking Development Coming To Watts (Urbanize)
  • Beverly Hills Approves 34-Story Mixed-Use Tower (Beverly Press)
  • Santa Monica Upzones To Stave Off Some SB79 TOD (SMDP)
  • Metro D Line Train Lost Power, LAFD Evacuated (Instagram, Reddit, Reddit2)
  • Few Angelenos Are Taking Waymo Robotaxis (LAist)
  • More on LAX People Mover Lawsuit (KTLA, KABC)
  • More on Watts Towers Grant-Funded Improvements (Sentinel)
  • Carnage: Person Killed In Montclair Multi-Car Crash (KTLA)
    • Driver Kills Santa Ana Motorcyclist (KTLA)
    • Truck Driver Injured In 5 Freeway Crash In Castaic (SC Signal, KHTS)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Apple Valley Home (KTLA)
    • Fiancé Mourns Partner Killed In Reseda Car Crash (KABC)
    • LBPD Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Hospitalized Two People (LB Post, KCAL)
    • Huntington Beach Driver Charged With Murder For Deadly Crash (KCAL)
    • Two-Car Crash On Fountain In West Hollywood (WeHo Times)

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