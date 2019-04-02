Today’s Headlines

  • Carnage: Driver Arrested For Murder For Woodland Hills Crash, Killed One (ABC7)
  • Driver Slams Into Highland Park Carls Jr Injuring Three (LAT)
  • Long Beach Bus Driver Crashes Into Parked Vehicles (LAT)
  • Temple Street Resident Pushing For Safety Improvements (Spectrum News1)
  • Cedillo Opens Lincoln Heights Albion River Park (Curbed)
  • Skid Row Housing Trust Breaks Ground On 98 Home Project (Urbanize)
  • 550-Unit Complex Approved Near Pasadena Sierra Madre Villa Station (Urbanize)
  • Santa Monica Plans 40-Unit Senior Affordable Housing Complex (Urbanize)
  • Chinatown Residents Rally As Affordability Covenants Expire (Curbed)
  • Lyft To Support L.A. Bridge Housing (Curbed)

