Today’s Headlines

Montebello Supports Washington Route For Eastside Gold Line (SGV Tribune)

L.A. County Bike Coalition Trims Staff (Biking in L.A.)

LAX Breaks Ground On People Mover (Urbanize)

Plan Commission Approves Hollywood Amoeba Site, Despite Podium (Curbed)

Caltrans Tearing Down Pomona Homes To Expand 71 Freeway (SGV Tribune)

City Issues Permit For Completing Hollywood’s Contested Target (Curbed)

Highland Park Hit-and-Run Crash Causes Injuries (Eastsider)

Standoff Over Gentrification In Echo Park (LA Taco)

Privacy Concerns Over L.A. Tracking E-Scooter Data (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA