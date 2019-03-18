Today’s Headlines

  • Montebello Supports Washington Route For Eastside Gold Line (SGV Tribune)
  • L.A. County Bike Coalition Trims Staff (Biking in L.A.)
  • LAX Breaks Ground On People Mover (Urbanize)
  • Plan Commission Approves Hollywood Amoeba Site, Despite Podium (Curbed)
  • Caltrans Tearing Down Pomona Homes To Expand 71 Freeway (SGV Tribune)
  • City Issues Permit For Completing Hollywood’s Contested Target (Curbed)
  • Highland Park Hit-and-Run Crash Causes Injuries (Eastsider)
  • Standoff Over Gentrification In Echo Park (LA Taco)
  • Privacy Concerns Over L.A. Tracking E-Scooter Data (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA