Today’s Headlines
- Montebello Supports Washington Route For Eastside Gold Line (SGV Tribune)
- L.A. County Bike Coalition Trims Staff (Biking in L.A.)
- LAX Breaks Ground On People Mover (Urbanize)
- Plan Commission Approves Hollywood Amoeba Site, Despite Podium (Curbed)
- Caltrans Tearing Down Pomona Homes To Expand 71 Freeway (SGV Tribune)
- City Issues Permit For Completing Hollywood’s Contested Target (Curbed)
- Highland Park Hit-and-Run Crash Causes Injuries (Eastsider)
- Standoff Over Gentrification In Echo Park (LA Taco)
- Privacy Concerns Over L.A. Tracking E-Scooter Data (LAT)
