Today’s Headlines

L.A. City Council Approves “Permanent” Great Street on Venice Blvd. (LAT, Curbed)

Television Coverage of Diet Controversy Continues to Be Terrible (CBS2)

Fox 11‘s Is at Least Balanced.

Related: More Butterflies Migrating to SoCal This Year (LAist)

O.C. Cities Outraged Over Cost of Consultants to Sell Highway Expansion (LAT)

LAT Readers Push Back on Scooter Article in Letters’ Section

Debate Over Covered Up Murals at Long Beach Overpass (LB Post)

California’s New EPA Head Walked the Pacific Crest Trail Before Taking the Job (CALmatters)