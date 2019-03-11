Today’s Headlines
- L.A. City Council Approves “Permanent” Great Street on Venice Blvd. (LAT, Curbed)
- Television Coverage of Diet Controversy Continues to Be Terrible (CBS2)
- Fox 11‘s Is at Least Balanced.
- Related: More Butterflies Migrating to SoCal This Year (LAist)
- O.C. Cities Outraged Over Cost of Consultants to Sell Highway Expansion (LAT)
- LAT Readers Push Back on Scooter Article in Letters’ Section
- Debate Over Covered Up Murals at Long Beach Overpass (LB Post)
- California’s New EPA Head Walked the Pacific Crest Trail Before Taking the Job (CALmatters)