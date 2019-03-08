Join Us on May 9th for Our Fundraiser to Honor Laura Friedman, David Bohnett Foundation, and Justice for Woon
Following the success of our 10th Birthday Party last year, Streetsblog decided to make it an annual event! Join us for a night of fun, reflection, a look back at the past year, and of course some yummy Mexican food. Reserve your space by ordering tickets by clicking here.
We’ll also be honoring some of the biggest story makers from the past year to both honor their efforts and work to bring about greater things in 2019 and beyond. This year we honor…
Assemblymember Laura Friedman
Justice for Woon
The David Bohnett Foundation
There are also sponsorship opportunities for you or your organization to be listed in our program or recognized for their support at the event. You can read more about those options here. If you have a different sponsorship in mind, email damien@streetsblog.org and we’ll be happy to talk.