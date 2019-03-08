Join Us on May 9th for Our Fundraiser to Honor Laura Friedman, David Bohnett Foundation, and Justice for Woon

Following the success of our 10th Birthday Party last year, Streetsblog decided to make it an annual event! Join us for a night of fun, reflection, a look back at the past year, and of course some yummy Mexican food. Reserve your space by ordering tickets by clicking here.

We’ll also be honoring some of the biggest story makers from the past year to both honor their efforts and work to bring about greater things in 2019 and beyond. This year we honor…

Assemblymember Laura Friedman

Justice for Woon

The David Bohnett Foundation

sliding scale. The most important thing to us is that you join us on the 9th if you can! If you can’t attend, consider making a scholarship donation to offset the cost for others to attend. Again, you can order those tickets by clicking Individual tickets are $100 suggested donation, or available on ascale. The most important thing to us is that you join us on the 9th if you can! If you can’t attend, consider making a scholarship donation to offset the cost for others to attend. Again, you can order those tickets by clicking here

There are also sponsorship opportunities for you or your organization to be listed in our program or recognized for their support at the event. You can read more about those options here. If you have a different sponsorship in mind, email damien@streetsblog.org and we’ll be happy to talk.