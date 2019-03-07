Today’s Headlines
- Dockless Shared E-Bikes Are Being Ridden In L.A. (Curbed)
- Solis Motion Proposes Converting Bike Lanes To Protected (Bike the Vote Twitter)
- Metro Seeks Input On Public Participation Plan (The Source)
- Urbanize On New Developments Planned Near Rail Transit Stations:
…6-Story Mixed-Use By Vermont/Sunset
…5-Story Mixed-Use By Heritage Square Gold Line
…7-Story Mixed-Use By Exposition Park
- L.A. Settles Homeless Property Rights Case (Curbed, LAist, LAT, Downtown News)
- LAPD Sergeant Arrested, Suspect In LB DUI Hit-and-Run Crashes (LAT)
- Fleeing Suspect Causes Metro Bus Collision In Glendale (Glendale News Press)
- Dept Of DIY Adds Signs To Help Parking (L.A. Magazine)
- Lyft IPO Shows It Is Not Close To Profitability (LAT)
