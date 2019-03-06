Today’s Headlines
- Upgrades Underway At Rosa Parks Blue/Green Line Station (Urbanize)
- LB Post On Metro Congestion Relief Studies
- Uphill Road For West Santa Ana Branch Pershing Square Stop (Downtown News)
- Election News: Goldberg Leads LAUSD Race, Runoff Expected (LAist, LAT)
…West Hollywood Re-Elects Incumbents (WeHoVille)
…Daily Breeze On PV Estates, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach
- Kevin de Leon And Arnold Schwarzenegger Teaming On Climate (LAT)
- Zoo Plan Calls For Massive Parking Structure (CiclaValley)
- 5-Story 90-Apartment Development Rising Along Expo Line In SM (Urbanize)
- Elon Musk In Trouble Over Semi-Secret Tesla Meeting Call (LAT)
- Sim City Inspired Generation Of Urban Planners (LAT)
