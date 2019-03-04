CicLAvia Culver City, Mar Vista + Palms – Open Thread

Cloudy skies at yesteray's CicLAvia event. All photos: Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
This story sponsored by Los Angeles Metro to remind readers of traffic pattern changes resulting from Purple Line Construction. Unless noted in the story, Metro is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Sunday’s early morning rain cleared up in time for another excellent installment of L.A. County’s premiere open streets festival. CicLAvia Culver City Meets Mar Vista + Palms took place on six and a half miles of Westside Streets from Venice Boulevard’s Great Streets project to Culver City and Palms Metro Expo Line stations. The route was similar to earlier Washington Boulevard-centered Culver City routes in 2015 and 2107, but included a Palms Motor Avenue spur for the first time ever. The event was presented by Metro, as part of the agency’s ongoing open streets grant program.

Early on, the streets were wet from morning rains. Though many people showed up around the 9 a.m. start time, the crowds were not massive. As it became clear that early rain would given way to cloudy skies, tens of thousands of cyclists, runners, skaters, and others crowded onto the route.

Nearly ten years into the phenomenon that is CicLAvia, it is difficult to find more to say about the popular recurring event. As usual, all kinds of people of all shapes, sizes, ages and ethnicities smiled their way along wonderfully quiet streets. Restaurants along the route were crowded with bikes out front. Angelenos got a glimpse of what a safer, healthier, more sustainable, and better connected city might look like.

Crowds enjoying CicLAvia car-free streets yesterday in Culver City
Crowds enjoying CicLAvia car-free streets yesterday in Culver City

Making their first appearance at Southern California open streets were some new mobility options available on the Westside: Metro Bike Share’s new white smart-bikes and Jump’s orange dockless shared e-bikes. Many participants used e-scooters to enjoy the route – though trusty tried-and-true bikes remain predominant.

New Metro Bike Share smart-bike
New Metro Bike Share smart-bike
Metro Bike Share smart-bike docking station on Venice Boulevard
Metro Bike Share smart-bike docking station on Venice Boulevard
CicLAvia participants on bright orange Jump e-bikes
CicLAvia participants on bright orange Jump e-bikes

Readers – how was your CicLAvia yesterday? Share via the comments below.

  • Joe Linton

    In the small personal bike-dad-victories category: it was my 5-year-old daughter’s first time riding a no-training-wheels bike under her own power at CicLAvia https://www.instagram.com/p/BukMenzhFZo/

  • Walt Arrrrr

    Highlight was the second most car-centric council member on Los Angeles City Council kicking off this CicLAvia. Yes, I’m talking about Paul Koretz. That champion of the environment, that fitness nut who puts Jack LaLanne to shame. The man who loves skaters, scooters, bikes, buses, trains, and pedestrians alike. He actually left his zoning-protected single family home, stepped out of his electric car, and stood before the assembled in Culver City with neither a reusable drinking straw nor a piece of recycled city hall typhus carpet, and proclaimed Sunday as CicLAvia Day.

    Hey, what’s up with the next CicLAvia having only two miles in Wilmington? Did Peeedro balk?

