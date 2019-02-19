This Week In Livable Streets

sblog_calendar

Vision Zero mixer today! Homelessness Stories from the Frontline, Metro committees, Purple Line neighborhood plans, Great Streets workshops, and more

  • Tuesday 2/19 – Today, LADOT’s Vision Zero program will host a Community-Based Organization Mixer event. Vision Zero is looking to collaborate with community-based organizations and resident leaders to support our community engagement work around Vision Zero and active transportation projects. Find out more at the mixer from 3-5 p.m. at 100 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. For more information, or to RSVP, email VisionZero.Engagement(at)lacity.org.
  • Great Streets Initiative meeting tomorow
    Great Streets Initiative challenge grant meetings start tomorow and continue through Tuesday next week.

    Wednesday 2/20 through next Tuesday 2/26 – L.A. City Mayor Garcetti’s Great Streets Initiative will host a series of workshops on how to seek a 2019 Great Streets Challenge Grant. Workshops will take place from Wednesday 2/20 1-3 p.m. in Van Nuys, Thursday 2/21 11 a.m. in Boyle Heights, Friday 2/22 at 10 a.m. at City Hall, Monday 2/25 1 p.m. in Westwood, and Tuesday 2/26 at 11 a.m. in Exposition Park. Details and RSVP at Great Streets Initiative website.

  • Wednesday 2/20 and Sunday 2/24 – Stories from the Frontline will present first-person stories of formerly homeless individuals and will outline opportunities for volunteer involvement to end homelessness. The event repeats on both Wed. 2/20, from 6-8:30 p.m., and Sun. 2/24, from 1:30-3 p.m., at First Congregational Church at 540 S. Commonwealth Avenue in the Lafayette Park neighborhood in central L.A. Details at Stories from the Frontline website.
  • Wednesday and Thursday 2/20-21 – Metro’s board committees will meet to discuss and decide agency matters, including a possible congestion pricing study (at both Wednesday 2 p.m. Planning and Programming and Thursday 11:30 a.m. Executive Management committees), a report back on Metro station bike parking, and plenty more. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board website.
  • Saturday 2/23 – L.A. City Planning Department will host a community input meeting for the Purple Line Transit Neighborhood Plan. The meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pan Pacific Senior Activities Center at 141 S. Gardner Street in Mid-City. Details at Facebook event.

Get ready for next week:

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.

