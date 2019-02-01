SGV Connect 36 – Alhambra’s New Community Plan and Metro’s Ride-Hail Program for El Monte

This week, API Forward Movement Program Director Scott Chan returns to SGV Connect for a conversation about the Alhambra Community Plan. Kris Fortin talks with Chan about how the plan initially had lacked sufficient outreach, and how the bike plan that’s included was more sharrows, without much else. Chan mentions that city staff will present again at next Monday’s Planning Commission meeting to give a response to the commissioners’ comments. (Note: According to the city of Alhambra website, it appears that next Monday’s meeting was canceled, so it may be pushed back to the next commission meeting on Monday February 19.)

This week’s SGV Connect also features a talk with Metro’s Chief Innovation Officer Joshua Schank, and Daniel Ramot, CEO and co-founder of Via. Earlier this week, Metro and Via kicked off a new year-long pilot project to offer shared, on-demand rides to and from three Metro Stations – including the El Monte bus station. For more background on Metro and Via’s Mobility on Demand pilot, read articles at Streetsblog, Curbed, and The Source. For the latest information, including how to sign up, see Metro’s project webpage.

