Eyes on the Path: Arroyo Seco Bike/Walk Path Damaged, But Passable

The Arroyo Seco bike/walk path is damaged, apparently from last week's heavy rains. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetblog L.A.
The Arroyo Seco bike/walk path is damaged, but remains passable. It appears that the damage resulted from last week's heavy rains.

The Arroyo Seco bike/walk path is damaged, but remains passable. It appears that the damage resulted from last week’s heavy rains.

The 2.1-mile Arroyo Seco path extends from Northeast L.A.’s Montecito Height Recreation Center near Avenue 43 to Arroyo Seco Park near York Boulevard at the border of the cities of L.A. and South Pasadena. Unlike most southern California bike paths which run along the top of channel walls, the Arroyo Seco path is located in the bed of the channel.

Reports of the damage first appeared in a Facebook post by the Eastside Bike Club, picked up by Biking in L.A.

The most extensive damage is located just downstream of Avenue 64/Marmion Way. About ten feet of the path platform washed away.

Damaged section of Arroyo Seco Bike Path near Marmion Way
Bicyclists at the damaged section of Arroyo Seco path near Marmion Way
Dislodged chunks of concrete bike path in the bed of the Arroyo Seco
Dislodged chunks of concrete path in the bed of the Arroyo Seco

On Sunday, cyclists dismounted to cross the missing chunk of path. Pedestrians, of course, walked across.

Cyclists crossing damaged area of Arroyo Seco Bike Path yesterday
Cyclists crossing damaged area of Arroyo Seco Bike Path last weekend

A smaller damaged area is located near Avenue 52. There a portion of a metal plate was dislodged.

Metal panel detached on Arroyo Seco bike path
Metal panel detached on Arroyo Seco bike/walk path

With the plate off, the path remains easily passable on bike, but the width is effectively cut in half.

On Sunday, an L.A. County Flood Control worker on site mentioned that he thought that the city of L.A. would be responsible for repairing the bike path. This morning, Streetsblog emailed the L.A. Department of Transportation. When more details on repair plans are available, this article will be updated.

Note that the recently opened South Pasadena Arroyo Seco bike path (just upstream nearby) is along the top of the channel, undamaged, and open.
Note that the recently opened city of South Pasadena Arroyo Seco bike path (just upstream nearby) is along the top of the channel, undamaged, and open.

