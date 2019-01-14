This Week In Livable Streets
County e-scooter ban proposal, Metro committees, NextGen bus service reorganization meetings, car-free storytelling, pedestrian committee, and an urban cemetery hike, all this week.
- Now though Sunday 1/20 – Metro Green Line stations west of Crenshaw are closed temporarily. Details at The Source.
- Tuesday 1/15 – The L.A. County Board of Supervisors will consider a Kathryn Barger proposal to immediately ban e-scooter operations in unincorporated L.A. County (except Marina del Rey) until the county adopts e-scooter regulations. The meeting will get underway at 9:30 a.m. at Board Hearing Room 381B athe Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration at 500 W. Temple Street in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 1/16 and Thursday 1/17 – Metro board committees will meet and do business in advance of next week’s board meeting. Some items that look interesting: open streets grants, Foothill Gold Line phasing, MicroTransit pilot (starting soon), students riding free during the teacher strike, and a congestion pricing strategies presentation by UCLA professor Michael Manville (at Wednesday’s Roads Committee.) Agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Wednesday 1/16, Thursday 1/17 and continuing through Wednesday 2/6 – Metro is continuing to host a series of ten public input meetings on its NextGen bus study. Wednesday‘s meeting will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at El Camino College at 16007 Crenshaw Boulevard in Torrance. Thursday’s meeting will be from 4-7 p.m. at the Asian Youth Center at 100 Clary Avenue in San Gabriel. Meetings continue at various locations through Wednesday 2/6. Details at The Source.
- Thursday 1/17 – The Los Angeles City Pedestrian Advisory Committee Pedestrian Advisory Commitee will meet from 2-4 p.m. at Caltrans Conference Room 01.037 at 100 North Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details at meeting agenda.
- Thursday 1/17 – BUSted hosts a night of true stories about getting around L.A. car-free taking place from 8-9:30 p.m. at The Battery Books and Music at 26 S. Los Robles Avenue in Pasadena. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 1/20 – Barrio Boychik will host a 3-mile walking tour of the Lost Cemeteries of Los Angeles. The urban hike will meeting at noon in front of La Tienda bookshop at La Plaza De Cultura y Artes at 501 North Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Details and purchase tickets at Facebook event or Eventbrite.
