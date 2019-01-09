Today’s Headlines

America’s, L.A.’s Car-Rich Households Growing (CityLab)

Pasadena’s Cordova Road Diet Meeting Reactions Mostly Positive (Pasadena Now)

Metro To Provide Free Transit To LAUSD Students During Strike (The Source, LAT)

Carnage: North Long Beach Driver Hit-and-Run Kills, Drags Pedestrian (LB Post)

Mixed-Use Planned By Monrovia Gold Line Station (Urbanize)

L.A. Bike Dad Rides Kids In the L.A. Rain

Four Months In, El Pueblo Homeless Bridge Housing Response Mixed (Downtown News)

Unions Are Not Driving High Construction Costs For Transit (Pedestrian Observations)

Time To Apply For LADOT People St Plazas, Parklets, and Now Street Murals (Curbed)

