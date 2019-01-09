Today’s Headlines
- America’s, L.A.’s Car-Rich Households Growing (CityLab)
- Pasadena’s Cordova Road Diet Meeting Reactions Mostly Positive (Pasadena Now)
- Metro To Provide Free Transit To LAUSD Students During Strike (The Source, LAT)
- Carnage: North Long Beach Driver Hit-and-Run Kills, Drags Pedestrian (LB Post)
- Mixed-Use Planned By Monrovia Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
- L.A. Bike Dad Rides Kids In the L.A. Rain
- Four Months In, El Pueblo Homeless Bridge Housing Response Mixed (Downtown News)
- Unions Are Not Driving High Construction Costs For Transit (Pedestrian Observations)
- Time To Apply For LADOT People St Plazas, Parklets, and Now Street Murals (Curbed)
