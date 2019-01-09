Today’s Headlines

  • America’s, L.A.’s Car-Rich Households Growing (CityLab)
  • Pasadena’s Cordova Road Diet Meeting Reactions Mostly Positive (Pasadena Now)
  • Metro To Provide Free Transit To LAUSD Students During Strike (The Source, LAT)
  • Carnage: North Long Beach Driver Hit-and-Run Kills, Drags Pedestrian (LB Post)
  • Mixed-Use Planned By Monrovia Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
  • L.A. Bike Dad Rides Kids In the L.A. Rain
  • Four Months In, El Pueblo Homeless Bridge Housing Response Mixed (Downtown News)
  • Unions Are Not Driving High Construction Costs For Transit (Pedestrian Observations)
  • Time To Apply For LADOT People St Plazas, Parklets, and Now Street Murals (Curbed)

