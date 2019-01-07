This Week In Livable Streets

It is a bit of a slow week, but plan to give input on Pasadena’s street plans and Metro’s bus plans.



Now though Sunday 1/20 – Metro Green Line stations west of Crenshaw are closed temporarily. Details at The Source.

though – Metro Green Line stations west of Crenshaw are closed temporarily. Details at The Source. Starting Tuesday 1/8 – Metro will host a series of ten public input meetings on its NextGen bus study. Tuesday ‘s meeting is 4-7 p.m. in Pacoima. Wednesday 1/9 will be from 4 – 7 p.m. in West Hollywood. This Saturday 1/12 will be from 9 a.m. to noon in the city of Bell. Meetings continue at various locations through Wednesday 2/6 . Details at The Source.

– Metro will host a series of ten public input meetings on its NextGen bus study. ‘s meeting is 4-7 p.m. in Pacoima. will be from 4 – 7 p.m. in West Hollywood. This will be from 9 a.m. to noon in the city of Bell. Meetings continue at various locations through . Details at The Source. Tuesday 1/8 – The city of Pasadena will host a public meeting on planned enhancements on Cordova Street. These include a road diet and bike lanes. Anyone expect the anti-road-diet forces to show up? Make your voice heard at the meeting, which takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the First Methodist Church at 500 E. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena. Details at City of Pasadena website, or share via Facebook event.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.