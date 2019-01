Today’s Headlines

Bicycle Commute Numbers Down, Including In L.A. (USA Today)

East Side Riders Get Watts Youth On Bikes (Spectrum)

Carnage: In CA 36 Killed Over New Years Holiday (LAT)

…One Dead, One Injured In Chatsworth Car Crash (Daily News)

…OC DA Declines To File Charges In Crash That Killed Two (KTLA)

Car Crashes Out Of NoHo Parking Structure, Falls Three Stories (LAT)

Man Struck, Killed By Metrolink Train In Northridge (Daily News)

Man In Critical Condition After Assault At NoHo Orange Line Station (ABC7)

Man Who Hijacked Metro Bus Arrested In Santa Monica (SMDP)

Neighborhood Council Coalition Apparently Hearing Anti-Road Diet Motion Tomorrow (LACBC)

…As Of Friday 8:30 a.m. No Meeting Agenda Posted (LANCC)

…UPDATE: Agenda Posted, SBLA Coverage

