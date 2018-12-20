Today’s Headlines

Man Dies After Pushing Youth Onto Red Line Tracks (Pasadena Star News, KTLA)

Ulin On LAPD Ped-Shaming Program (LAT)

More On Boring Company Tunnel (Marketplace)

E-Scooters Are In the Valley (Daily News)

Pocket Park Under Construction Near Crenshaw/Florence (Urbanize)

Temporary Homeless Shelter Proposed For Cypress Park (Eastsider)

Amtrak Train Strikes Kills Person In Glendale (Daily News)

Washington Looks To Limit CA Robo-Car Controls (LAT)

