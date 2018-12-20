Today’s Headlines
- Man Dies After Pushing Youth Onto Red Line Tracks (Pasadena Star News, KTLA)
- Ulin On LAPD Ped-Shaming Program (LAT)
- More On Boring Company Tunnel (Marketplace)
- E-Scooters Are In the Valley (Daily News)
- Pocket Park Under Construction Near Crenshaw/Florence (Urbanize)
- Temporary Homeless Shelter Proposed For Cypress Park (Eastsider)
- Amtrak Train Strikes Kills Person In Glendale (Daily News)
- Washington Looks To Limit CA Robo-Car Controls (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA