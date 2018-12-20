Today’s Headlines

  • Man Dies After Pushing Youth Onto Red Line Tracks (Pasadena Star News, KTLA)
  • Ulin On LAPD Ped-Shaming Program (LAT)
  • More On Boring Company Tunnel (Marketplace)
  • E-Scooters Are In the Valley (Daily News)
  • Pocket Park Under Construction Near Crenshaw/Florence (Urbanize)
  • Temporary Homeless Shelter Proposed For Cypress Park (Eastsider)
  • Amtrak Train Strikes Kills Person In Glendale (Daily News)
  • Washington Looks To Limit CA Robo-Car Controls (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA