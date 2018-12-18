Today’s Headlines

  • “New Blue” Lower Blue Line Closure Starts December 26 (The Source)
    …Partial Metro Green Line Aviation Closure In January (LAT)
  • DUI Driver Kills Woman In Woodland Hills (Daily News)
  • New State Traffic Laws Take Effect In 2019 (KTLA)
  • Apartment Building Planned Next To Warner Center Orange Line (Urbanize)
  • Bird E-Scooters Banned, Removed From Pomona (SGV Tribune)
  • Boring Company Hawthorne Tunnel Opening Today (LAT, KTLA)
    …SpaceX Investors Question Boring Co Finances (WSJ)

