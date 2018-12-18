Today’s Headlines

“New Blue” Lower Blue Line Closure Starts December 26 (The Source)

…Partial Metro Green Line Aviation Closure In January (LAT)

…Partial Metro Green Line Aviation Closure In January (LAT) DUI Driver Kills Woman In Woodland Hills (Daily News)

New State Traffic Laws Take Effect In 2019 (KTLA)

Apartment Building Planned Next To Warner Center Orange Line (Urbanize)

Bird E-Scooters Banned, Removed From Pomona (SGV Tribune)

Boring Company Hawthorne Tunnel Opening Today (LAT, KTLA)

…SpaceX Investors Question Boring Co Finances (WSJ)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA