Today’s Headlines
- “New Blue” Lower Blue Line Closure Starts December 26 (The Source)
…Partial Metro Green Line Aviation Closure In January (LAT)
- DUI Driver Kills Woman In Woodland Hills (Daily News)
- New State Traffic Laws Take Effect In 2019 (KTLA)
- Apartment Building Planned Next To Warner Center Orange Line (Urbanize)
- Bird E-Scooters Banned, Removed From Pomona (SGV Tribune)
- Boring Company Hawthorne Tunnel Opening Today (LAT, KTLA)
…SpaceX Investors Question Boring Co Finances (WSJ)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA