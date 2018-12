Today’s Headlines

Metrolink Hires New CEO: Metro’s Stephanie Wiggins (LAT)

Street Racing Crash Leaves Two Girls In Comas (LAT)

L.A. Doesn’t Have To Be City Of Parking (LAT)

More On La Tuna Canyon Improvements, In Otherwise Good Vids:

…KTLA Captions Hit-and-Run Crime An “Accident”

…CBS Headline Calls A Driver Hit-and-Run A “Bike Accident”

Jump E-Bikes In Bike Stalls At Expo Bergamot Station (Twitter)

Landsliding Del Mar Cliffs Could Collapse, Cut Amtrak and Coaster (LAT)

