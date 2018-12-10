Today’s Headlines

Transit Center (and My Old Boss) Take on Garcetti on Climate Change (LAT)

WeHo Pulls the Plug on “Official” Bike Share (WeHoville)

Meet the Bike Coalition’s New Executive Director,Eli Akira Kaufman (LACBC Blog)

Bike Talk Features Leadership from Keep Rowena Safe

Curbed dubs Santa Monica the ebike and e-scooter capital of the world (Thanks, Ted)

Hit and Run Driver Kills Woman Walking in DTLA (Daily News)

CM Nury Martinez Wants to Use CRA Bond for New Parks (Urbanize)

LAPD Looking for Info for Five Year Old Kidnapped at Union Station (Daily News)

Get California Headlines here, and Nation-Wide Headlines here.