Today’s Headlines

  • Transit Center (and My Old Boss) Take on Garcetti on Climate Change (LAT)
  • WeHo Pulls the Plug on “Official” Bike Share (WeHoville)
  • Meet the Bike Coalition’s New Executive Director,Eli Akira Kaufman (LACBC Blog)
  • Bike Talk Features Leadership from Keep Rowena Safe
  • Curbed dubs Santa Monica the ebike and e-scooter capital of the world (Thanks, Ted)
  • Hit and Run Driver Kills Woman Walking in DTLA (Daily News)
  • CM Nury Martinez Wants to Use CRA Bond for New Parks (Urbanize)
  • LAPD Looking for Info for Five Year Old Kidnapped at Union Station (Daily News)

Get California Headlines here, and Nation-Wide Headlines here.

 