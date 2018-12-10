Today’s Headlines
- Transit Center (and My Old Boss) Take on Garcetti on Climate Change (LAT)
- WeHo Pulls the Plug on “Official” Bike Share (WeHoville)
- Meet the Bike Coalition’s New Executive Director,Eli Akira Kaufman (LACBC Blog)
- Bike Talk Features Leadership from Keep Rowena Safe
- Curbed dubs Santa Monica the ebike and e-scooter capital of the world (Thanks, Ted)
- Hit and Run Driver Kills Woman Walking in DTLA (Daily News)
- CM Nury Martinez Wants to Use CRA Bond for New Parks (Urbanize)
- LAPD Looking for Info for Five Year Old Kidnapped at Union Station (Daily News)
Get California Headlines here, and Nation-Wide Headlines here.