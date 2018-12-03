This Week In Livable Streets
Metro board, MacArthur Park bike-share, Taylor Yard, Gold Line, SoCaTa elections, LACBC 20 year celebration, and more!
- Monday 12/3 – Tonight Metro will be giving a presentation in Spanish regarding future bike-share stations planned for MacArthur Park, at a special meeting of the MP Neighborhood Council from 8 – 8:30 p.m. in the Oficina del MPNC/ MPNC Office, 685 S. Carondelet Street. Details at event notice.
- Tuesday 12/4 – The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the California Transportation Commission (CTC) will convene a joint meeting focused on Sustainable Community Strategies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the third floor Metro board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. For details and background, see SBCA coverage and meeting agenda.
- Tuesday 12/4 – The L.A. City Bicycle Advisory Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at Hollywood City Hall at 6501 Fountain Avenue. Details at Facebook event.
- Wednesday 12/5 – L.A. City Councilmember Gil Cedillo and the Bureau of Engineering will host a community discussion on the Taylor Yard G2 River Park Project, including a presentation on soil, soil gas and groundwater testing at the Taylor Yard G2 site, including information on site conditions, testing procedures, and next steps, and from the State Department of Toxic
Substances Control on their role in overseeing the remediation effort. The meeting will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at the L.A. River Center and Gardens at 570 West Avenue 26 in Cypress Park. For more information go to BOE project website.
- Thursday 12/6 – The Metro board will host its monthly meeting, including an anticipated votes on controversial North 710 corridor road widening projects and Crenshaw/Green Line operations. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. at the third floor Metro board room at One Gateway Plaza, behind Union Station in downtown L.A. Agenda
- Thursday 12/6 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a 20 Year Anniversary Open House from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the LACBC headquarters, Edison Room, at 634 S. Spring Street in downtown Los Angeles. For details, see LACBC website.
- Thursday 12/6 -All are welcome to attend the Transportation Committee of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter, which will take place from 7-9 p.m. at 3250 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 1106, in Koreatown.
- Saturday 12/8 – Southern California Transit Advocates annual election meeting will begin promptly at 1 p.m. at the usual meeting spot in Angelus Plaza at 255 S. Hill Street, 4th floor, in downtown Los Angeles. Nominations for President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer will take place after opening and introductions, and the elections soon after.
- Next Week Monday 12/10 – The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority will host a public meeting on planned phasing. for future portions of Gold Line Phasing https://www.iwillride.org/youre-invited-public-scoping-meeting-to-discuss-proposed-glendora-to-montclair-construction-phasing-dec-10/
- Next Week Monday 12/10 – Metro will host its final public input meeting for the Foothill Gold Line phase 2B First/Last Mile Plan. Draft recommendations will be unveiled for community feedback. The meeting will take place from 7-9 p.m. at San Dimas Community Center at 201 E. Bonita Avenue.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.