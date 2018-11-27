Today’s Headlines
- L.A. Is Planning To Make Reseda Blvd Safer For All (Daily News)
- New Retail Coming To Jordan Downs Next Year (Curbed)
- Carnage: Palmdale Crash Kills Person, Injures Two Others (Daily News)
- Pasadena Plans Gold Line Grade Separation At California Blvd (Pasadena Star News)
- DA Decides Not To Charge Deputy Who Killed Two Kids In Boyle Hts Car Crash (ABC7)
- Carson Breaks Ground On 8-Acre Park (Urbanize)
- L.A. County Studying E-Scooter Regulations (SGV Tribune)
- L.A. County Seeks Volunteers For Homeless Count (ABC7)
- Lopez: Suburban Poor Make Do, Living In Garages (LAT)
