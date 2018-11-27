Today’s Headlines

L.A. Is Planning To Make Reseda Blvd Safer For All (Daily News)

New Retail Coming To Jordan Downs Next Year (Curbed)

Carnage: Palmdale Crash Kills Person, Injures Two Others (Daily News)

Pasadena Plans Gold Line Grade Separation At California Blvd (Pasadena Star News)

DA Decides Not To Charge Deputy Who Killed Two Kids In Boyle Hts Car Crash (ABC7)

Carson Breaks Ground On 8-Acre Park (Urbanize)

L.A. County Studying E-Scooter Regulations (SGV Tribune)

L.A. County Seeks Volunteers For Homeless Count (ABC7)

Lopez: Suburban Poor Make Do, Living In Garages (LAT)

