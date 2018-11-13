Metro Bike Share Piloting Electric Assist Bikes in DTLA

Last week Metro Bike Share began a three-month pilot program offering electric-assist bicycles in downtown Los Angeles.

The electric assist is automatic, giving riders a push at speeds up to 17 miles per hour. The assist is useful for hills, longer distances, and to make bike-share more appealing to folks who do not feel fit enough to ride a solely human-power bike.

To find Metro e-bikes, use the online or in-app map and look for green-circled lightning bolt. Check them out the same as other Metro Bike Share – either by the ride, or using a day or monthly pass.

The e-bikes are docked at the same Metro Bike Share kiosks, but they look a little different: the frames are white, and the battery is attached alongside the back wheel.

Readers – have you tried out the new e-bikes? How did it go?