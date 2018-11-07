Today’s Headlines
- Election Results
…Prop 6 Gas Tax Repeal Defeated (LAT, KTLA, Curbed)
…Prop 10 Rent Control Defeated (LAT, Curbed)
…Measure W Water Narrowly Winning At 67.48 Percent, 2/3 Needed (L.A. County)
- Is Beverly Hills With Or Against Los Angeles? (LAT)
- Two Drivers Who Killed Cyclists Charged With Murder (Biking in L.A.)
- PATH Senior Housing Nearly Complete In Inglewood (Urbanize)
- New Pacific Coast Highway Safety Video (Be Safe on PCH YouTube)
