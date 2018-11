Today’s Headlines

Claremont Driver Apparently Intentionally Ran Down, Killed Cyclist (Biking in L.A., ABC7)

Bird Sues Beverly Hills Over E-Scooter Ban (LAT)

…Paraplegic Sues Beverly Hills For E-Scooters Blocking Access (The Blast)

Planned Hollywood Apartments On City Lot Include Replacement Parking (Urbanize)

City Commission Delays Bank Demolition For Planned Gehry Development (Curbed)

LB Shuttle Bus Driver Got Lost, Passengers Thought They Were Being Kidnapped (LAist)

