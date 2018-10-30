Today’s Headlines
- San Gabriel Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Grandmother and 1-Year Old (ABC7)
- Fix the City Sues L.A. Over Expo Transit Neighborhood Plan (LAT)
- L.A. To Encourage Homeless To Rent Granny Flat Housing (Daily News, Curbed)
- Urbanize Looks Into Exposition Park’s New Master Plan
- Mixed-Use Development Planned Near Monrovia Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
- Baldwin Park Kicks Off New Trolley Service (SGV Tribune)
- Driving To School Hurts Families (Urbanist)
- Lake Michigan, Starbucks, and Innovation at the Cost of Public Spaces (Medium)
