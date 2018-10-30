Today’s Headlines

San Gabriel Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Grandmother and 1-Year Old (ABC7)

Fix the City Sues L.A. Over Expo Transit Neighborhood Plan (LAT)

L.A. To Encourage Homeless To Rent Granny Flat Housing (Daily News, Curbed)

Urbanize Looks Into Exposition Park’s New Master Plan

Mixed-Use Development Planned Near Monrovia Gold Line Station (Urbanize)

Baldwin Park Kicks Off New Trolley Service (SGV Tribune)

Driving To School Hurts Families (Urbanist)

Lake Michigan, Starbucks, and Innovation at the Cost of Public Spaces (Medium)

