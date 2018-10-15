Today’s Headlines
- Another Truck Crashes Into 210 Freeway Gold Line Tracks (ABC7, KTLA5, CBS2)
…Someday Caltrans and Metro Will Fix This Dangerous Situation
- City Manager Reccommends Against Orange Grove Road Diet (Pasadena Now)
- More On Beverly Hills Anti-Metro “Walkout” (LAT)
- In North Hills, Driver Crashes Into Charter Bus, 25 People To Hospital (KTLA)
- Ground Broken For Orange Line Improvements (Curbed)
- 41-Story Mixed-Use Tower Approved For Figueroa and 8th (Urbanize)
- More On Spring Street Protected Bike Lane Opening (Urbanize)
- Fullerton NIMBYs Block Homeless Housing (LAist)
