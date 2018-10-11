Huizar Cuts Ribbon On Spring Street’s New Protected Bike Lane

On Thursday, L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Downtown L.A.’s newly protected bike lane. As SBLA’s earlier photo piece showed, the existing southbound buffered bike lane on Spring has been widened, protected, and moved to the left side of the street.

Huizar was joined by LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds, Bureau of Street Services Director Adel Hagekhalil, and L.A. County Bicycle Coalition Deputy Executive Director of Advocacy Cesar Hernandez.

Huizar exclaimed that Spring Street’s upgrades are “good for everyone” and are about “prioritizing people” and not just cars. Reynolds expressed that the drivers were still getting used to the arrangement, as there are only a few parking-protected bike lanes in the city. She emphasized the safety benefits of the protected bikeway.

Future phases of the project are anticipated to include: