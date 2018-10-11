Huizar Cuts Ribbon On Spring Street’s New Protected Bike Lane

Councilmember Huizar, city staff, and safe streets advocates cut the ceremonial ribbon on Spring Street's upgraded bike lane. All photos: Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
On Thursday, L.A. City Councilmember José Huizar hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Downtown L.A.’s newly protected bike lane. As SBLA’s earlier photo piece showed, the existing southbound buffered bike lane on Spring has been widened, protected, and moved to the left side of the street.

Huizar was joined by LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds, Bureau of Street Services Director Adel Hagekhalil, and L.A. County Bicycle Coalition Deputy Executive Director of Advocacy Cesar Hernandez.

SpringRibbon218Oct11
City Councilmember José Huizar (at podium) celebrating the opening of Spring Street’s upgraded bike lane

Huizar exclaimed that Spring Street’s upgrades are “good for everyone” and are about “prioritizing people” and not just cars. Reynolds expressed that the drivers were still getting used to the arrangement, as there are only a few parking-protected bike lanes in the city. She emphasized the safety benefits of the protected bikeway.

Future phases of the project are anticipated to include:

  • Completing a similar treatment on Spring’s paired one-way couplet partner Main Street
  • Upgrading some paint work to concrete separators
  • Possible upgrade to protected 2-way bike traffic – per Seleta Reynolds
Spring Street's new parking-protected bike lane
Spring Street’s new parking-protected bike lane

 

  • Don’t do two-way bike traffic in the separated bikeway, just make it contraflow with sharrows for same-direction riders.

