Monday’s Headlines
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA; national headlines at Streetsblog USA
10:32 AM PDT on June 15, 2026
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More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Friday’s Headlines
The World Cup is here! Partake of Metro's enhanced service and/or Metrolink's supplemental service. Kick It in the Park at one of the city's watch parties. Check out the FIFA Fan Festival. Or visit David Beckham's new star on Hollywood Boulevard.
June 12, 2026
SGV Connect 148: World Cup, 6-7 Edition
In this special World Cup edition of SGV Connect, Damien Newton talks with Foothill Transit Communications Director Felicia Friesema about how transit agencies across Los Angeles County are preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
June 12, 2026
Guest Editorial: Burbank Voters Approved Transit. Why Is City Hall Still Fighting It?
Burbank's elected officials are hearing from residents who support transit rather than only from those who oppose it
June 11, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Cesar Rodriguez LBPD settlement, sidewalks, Men's World Cup soccer, Eastside E Line extension, Metrolink, Long Beach, Beverly Hills, car-nage, and more
June 11, 2026
2026 Primary Election Results Round-Up: Strong Voter Support for Most Livable Streets Candidates
Streetsblog analyzes the 2026 June 2 primary election results, including how the November run-off takes shape pitting Mayor Karen Bass vs. challenger Councilmember Nithya Raman
June 10, 2026