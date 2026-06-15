Skip to content
Sponsored
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA; national headlines at Streetsblog USA
10:32 AM PDT on June 15, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Yeah, we're not thrilled about learning how Pokémon Go data might have been used either, Pikachu.
  • Did Pokémon Go players contribute to tech with military drone uses? Ars Technica digs into the question.
  • We walked 25 miles in 12 hours to Long Beach and actually enjoyed it (LAT)
  • Hollywood Hosts Annual Pride Parade, Community Festival (Daily News)
  • From the scene of South L.A.’s erupting sidewalks, 5 questions for Bass and Raman (LAT)
  • Biking in LA has a roundup of World Naked Bike ride news
  • After uncertainty, a positive sign for L.A. Olympics transportation funding (LAT)
  • With more than 2,400 applicants, L.A. Metro’s in-house police department off to strong start (Daily News)
  • City Planning Commission approves residential towers at 2143 E. Violet St. in DTLA (Urbanize LA)
  • LA homeless agency has been underspending tens of millions of dollars allocated to it (LAist)
  • Pasadena’s Budget Proposal Restores Health Programs, Funds Homeless Shelter Reserve and Expands Parking Enforcement (Pasadena Now)
  • Trump’s quiet crackdown: Fewer ICE raids, harsher rules push immigrants to leave (LAT) Group delivers ‘bags of hope’ to immigrant families in San Fernando Valley (NBCLA)
  • Who loved Bass, Raman and Pratt the most? A district-by-district breakdown (LAT)
  • L.A. noncitizen voting proposal awaits key Monday hearing (Daily News)
  • Possible DUI driver kills pedestrian in Pico Union: LAPD (NBCLA)
  • In Orange County, CA, a person earning up to $104,200 now qualifies as ‘low income.’ (LAist)
  • Orange County man accused of using car to kill victim in apartment courtyard (KTLA)
  • 1 extricated, 2 hospitalized in violent Westside L.A. car crash (KTLA)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA; national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Safety

Friday’s Headlines

June 12, 2026
Safety

SGV Connect 148: World Cup, 6-7 Edition

June 12, 2026
NoHo-Pasadena BRT

Guest Editorial: Burbank Voters Approved Transit. Why Is City Hall Still Fighting It?

June 11, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

June 11, 2026
Election 2026

2026 Primary Election Results Round-Up: Strong Voter Support for Most Livable Streets Candidates

June 10, 2026
See all posts