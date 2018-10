Today’s Headlines

Metro Staff Recommend Above Grade Concourse For Union Station (Urbanize)

Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Sun Valley Bicyclist (Daily News)

…Driver Kills Pedestrian In North Hills Area (Daily News)

…Driver Kills Pedestrian In North Hills Area (Daily News) Some Valley Residents Concerned About High-Speed Rail Route (Daily News)

Do We Need Musk’s Boring Co Tunnels? (Urbanist)

L.A. Eco-Village Repaints A Bike-Themed Intersection Repair Mural

Downtown Stakeholders Push For Trial In Homeless Belongings Case (Downtown News)

Tenant Advocates: Landlords Threaten Rent Increases If Prop 10 Passes (Curbed)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA