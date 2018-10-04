Today’s Headlines

  • All Door Boarding Starts On Wilshire Rapid October 14 (TheSource)
  • Garcetti: Repealing Gas Tax Would Delay LAX Improvements (LATCurbed)
  • Apparent DUI Lyft Driver Plows Into Dozen People On WeHo Sidewalk, Hospitalizes Three (KTLA, CBS, WeHoVille)
  • Dana Point Van Crash Injures Nine Children (LAT)
  • Curbed Profiles the Purple Line Westside Subway Under Construction
  • Jordan Downs Housing Revitalization Breaks Ground (Curbed, Urbanize)
  • Coffee Bean Plans Headquarters In Baldwin Hills By Expo Line (Urbanize)
  • Lawsuit By “Fix the City” Over Gehry Hollywood Development Settled (LAT, WeHoVille)
  • Beverly Hills High School Shutting Down Its Oil Well (KBEV YouTube)
  • L.A. To Study Traffic Projects Around Griffith Park, Including Gondola (LAist)
  • DTLA Pilots New FlexLA Ride-Hail (Smart Cities World)

