Today’s Headlines

All Door Boarding Starts On Wilshire Rapid October 14 (TheSource)

Garcetti: Repealing Gas Tax Would Delay LAX Improvements (LAT, Curbed)

Apparent DUI Lyft Driver Plows Into Dozen People On WeHo Sidewalk, Hospitalizes Three (KTLA, CBS, WeHoVille)

Dana Point Van Crash Injures Nine Children (LAT)

Curbed Profiles the Purple Line Westside Subway Under Construction

Jordan Downs Housing Revitalization Breaks Ground (Curbed, Urbanize)

Coffee Bean Plans Headquarters In Baldwin Hills By Expo Line (Urbanize)

Lawsuit By “Fix the City” Over Gehry Hollywood Development Settled (LAT, WeHoVille)

Beverly Hills High School Shutting Down Its Oil Well (KBEV YouTube)

L.A. To Study Traffic Projects Around Griffith Park, Including Gondola (LAist)

DTLA Pilots New FlexLA Ride-Hail (Smart Cities World)

