- All Door Boarding Starts On Wilshire Rapid October 14 (TheSource)
- Garcetti: Repealing Gas Tax Would Delay LAX Improvements (LAT, Curbed)
- Apparent DUI Lyft Driver Plows Into Dozen People On WeHo Sidewalk, Hospitalizes Three (KTLA, CBS, WeHoVille)
- Dana Point Van Crash Injures Nine Children (LAT)
- Curbed Profiles the Purple Line Westside Subway Under Construction
- Jordan Downs Housing Revitalization Breaks Ground (Curbed, Urbanize)
- Coffee Bean Plans Headquarters In Baldwin Hills By Expo Line (Urbanize)
- Lawsuit By “Fix the City” Over Gehry Hollywood Development Settled (LAT, WeHoVille)
- Beverly Hills High School Shutting Down Its Oil Well (KBEV YouTube)
- L.A. To Study Traffic Projects Around Griffith Park, Including Gondola (LAist)
- DTLA Pilots New FlexLA Ride-Hail (Smart Cities World)
