DTLA to Hollywood CicLAvia Celebrates 100 Years of L.A. Philharmonic – Open Thread

Yesterday’s “Celebrate L.A.” CicLAvia commemorated one hundred years of the L.A. Philharmonic by plotting a route between its two iconic venues: Disney Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. The 8-mile open streets event took place on several major L.A. streets including Grand Avenue, Wilshire Boulevard, Western Avenue, Melrose Avenue, and Vine Street.

Tens of thousands of Angelenos participated in the festivities – traveling the route by bike, foot, and skates.

More than in previous CicLAvias, the event included plenty of cultural, and especially music, programming. Musical groups performed at large stages at either end of the route. They also inhabited hubs and small spurs off the route – as well as moving through the event itself. Places along the route also hosted dance performances and temporary visual art installations.

The next CicLAvia will be Heart of L.A. on Sunday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s Celebrate L.A. CicLAvia?