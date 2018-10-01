DTLA to Hollywood CicLAvia Celebrates 100 Years of L.A. Philharmonic – Open Thread

Yesterday's CicLAvia L.A. Phil celebration featured dancing dragons on Western Avenue. All photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.
Yesterday’s “Celebrate L.A.” CicLAvia commemorated one hundred years of the L.A. Philharmonic by plotting a route between its two iconic venues: Disney Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. The 8-mile open streets event took place on several major L.A. streets including Grand Avenue, Wilshire Boulevard, Western Avenue, Melrose Avenue, and Vine Street.

Tens of thousands of Angelenos participated in the festivities – traveling the route by bike, foot, and skates.

More than in previous CicLAvias, the event included plenty of cultural, and especially music, programming. Musical groups performed at large stages at either end of the route. They also inhabited hubs and small spurs off the route – as well as moving through the event itself. Places along the route also hosted dance performances and temporary visual art installations.

Yesterday's CicLAvia on Wilshire Boulevard
During CicLAvia Oaxacan performers paraded along the route
Diavalo dance performance on Grand Avenue during CicLAvia
Streetsblog L.A. editor's daughter trying out the conductor's podium at Kiehl Johnson's art installation on the main stage at Disney Hall
Streetsblog L.A. editor’s daughter trying out the conductor’s podium at Kiehl Johnson’s art installation on the main stage at Disney Hall
Open streets on Melrose Avenue for the first time
CicLAvia and L.A. Phil's Celebrate L.A. cruising Wilshire Boulevard yesterday
The next CicLAvia will be Heart of L.A. on Sunday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s Celebrate L.A. CicLAvia?

  • Walt Arrrrr

    Third Favorite CicLAvia! ( 10.10.10, followed by DTLA to The Sea.) Fantastic programing and collaboration between many of our local non-profit orgs. It completely lived up to the hype that LA Phil, CicLAvia, and Community Arts Resources gave it in the months leading up.

    Two things worth noting:

    1. Sunday’s route seems to have had the worse roadway surface conditions I’ve experienced. Vine, Melrose, Western, Wilshire had plenty of everyday potholes and tire-grabbing ruts with steel plates and poorly-filled construction trenches scattered about for good measure.

    2. Mayor Eric Garcetti wasn’t there. Why? Was there a bigger, better, more epic Open Streets event in Iowa??

  • calwatch

    I would argue this beats the original one for sheer number of people as well as pedestrian friendliness. Although the Western and Melrose sidewalks were terrible (and probably have been for decades) this had the most activities in between. The Hollywood Bowl “hub” was lightly used but it seemed that the Disney Hall site was a wonderful anchor despite being on top of Bunker Hill.

