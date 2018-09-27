Today’s Headlines

L.A. OKs $5M Settlement For Playa Del Rey Ped Death Lawsuit (LAT)

Which Route Should Metro’s Pasadena-NoHo Bus Take? (SGV Tribune)

Metro Releases Final Study For Red/Purple Union Station Turn-Around Tracks (The Source)

Bike the Vote Releases November Election Ballot Guide

L.A. Built Few Homeless Shelter Units, Encountered Opposition (Curbed)

New Rendering For Skid Row Homeless Housing Tower (Urbanize)

Affordable Housing Proposed On L.A. City Lot Next To Marina Del Rey (Urbanize)

Koretz Motion Calls For Master Notification List For New Affordable Housing (Urbanize)

L.A. Sees Its First E-Scooter DUI Conviction (LAT)

Woodland Hills Wants E-Scooters, Safer Streets (Daily News)

