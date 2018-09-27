Today’s Headlines
- L.A. OKs $5M Settlement For Playa Del Rey Ped Death Lawsuit (LAT)
- Which Route Should Metro’s Pasadena-NoHo Bus Take? (SGV Tribune)
- Metro Releases Final Study For Red/Purple Union Station Turn-Around Tracks (The Source)
- Bike the Vote Releases November Election Ballot Guide
- L.A. Built Few Homeless Shelter Units, Encountered Opposition (Curbed)
- New Rendering For Skid Row Homeless Housing Tower (Urbanize)
- Affordable Housing Proposed On L.A. City Lot Next To Marina Del Rey (Urbanize)
- Koretz Motion Calls For Master Notification List For New Affordable Housing (Urbanize)
- L.A. Sees Its First E-Scooter DUI Conviction (LAT)
- Woodland Hills Wants E-Scooters, Safer Streets (Daily News)
