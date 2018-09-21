Today’s Headlines
- Jury Awards $9.1M For Bicyclist Crash On PCH in Pacific Palisades (LAT, Biking in L.A.)
- Crenshaw/LAX Rail About 5 Months Behind Schedule (Curbed)
- So Cal Just Experienced Worst Air Months In Decades (LAT)
- LADOT Honors Officer Killed By Car Crash (Daily News)
- Installation Underway On DTLA Spring/Main Protected Bike Lanes (Huizar Fb)
- Stakeholders Weigh In On Future Of Civic Center (Downtown News)
- Today Is Park(ing) Day – Visit Park(s) In: (More sites? Tell us in comments!)
Mid-City West: 7356 Melrose Ave, 8044 W. 3rd St (Facebook Event)
Santa Monica: Arizona Avenue between 2nd and 3rd Streets (SM Spoke)
DTLA Fashion District: 928 S. Broadway (Press Release)
DTLA South Park: 1043 S. Grand (Press Release)
Westwood: 1010 Glendon Avenue (Press Release)
