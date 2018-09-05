Today’s Headlines
- LAT Editorial: Feds Need To Stop Blocking Subway-to-the-Sea Funding
- More On L.A. City Approving Shared Mobility Device Rules (LAT, Curbed, Daily News)
- L.A.’s Transit-Oriented Affordable Zoning Is Working (Urbanize)
- After Complaint, Metro Pulls Erroneous Paid Parking Signs From Redondo Green Line Station (Easy Reader)
- Mixed-Use TOD Planned Across From Chinatown Gold Line Station (Urbanize)
- Mixed-Use Apartments Planned On Rowena In Silver Lake (Urbanize)
- Safe Parking Programs Are Helping Homeless People (Business Insider)
- Sadik-Khan Talks Protected Bike Lanes (Vox YouTube)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA