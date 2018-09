Today’s Headlines

Pasadena’s Exit From Bike-Share A Blow To Metro (LAT)

Kimley Horn $90,000 Rowena Study Doesn’t Live Up To Hype (Los Feliz Ledger)

…On Rowena, Cm Ryu Says One Death Is Too Many (Curbed)

…On Rowena, Cm Ryu Says One Death Is Too Many (Curbed) Cheaper Transit Passes, Scooters Can Help End Homelessness (LAist)

Musk Dodger Skate-Tunnel Proposal Is Full Of Holes (Urbanize)

Councilmembers Uneven On Homeless Housing (LAT)

MyFigueroa Is Open (Urbanize)

Labor Day Car Traffic From Vegas To L.A. Was Bad (Review Journal)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA