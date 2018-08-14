Today’s Headlines

Bird And Lime Scooter Supporters Rally 5 p.m. Today In Santa Monica (Biking in L.A.)

Beverly Hills High School Assembly Rallies Against Metro Subway (YouTube)

Metro Will Soon Launch TAP Payment Integration (Future Structure)

Construction Begins For 21-Story Apartments Near LACMA (Urbanize)

7-Story Mixed-Use Planned By Exposition Park (Urbanize)

Nine People Injured In Multi-Car Crash In Lake Balboa (LAT)

Switzerland Saw Dramatic Safety Gain From Speed Cameras (Price Tags)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA