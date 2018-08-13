This Week In Livable Streets
Huntington Park and Vernon are hosting a CicLAvia-type open streets festival! Also Purple Line neighborhood plans, streetcar at PLUM, Busted, Bike Culver City, and more
- Monday 8/13 – Today at 5 p.m. is the deadline for scoping comments on L.A. City’s Purple Line Transit Neighborhood Plan. For good background on the plan, see NRDC or Urbanize. Submit comments via city TNP website.
- Tuesday 8/14 – The downtown L.A. streetcar funding plan is on the agenda of the city of L.A.’s planning committee. Streetsblog’s Dana Gabbard attended a recent streetcar hearing and was unimpressed, though the project is funded via Metro’s Measure M expenditure plan. The PLUM committee will meet at 2:30 p.m. at room 340 of City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 8/15 – The L.A. City Council Public Works Committee will discuss proposed regulations for shared bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters. The meeting takes place at 1 p.m. at room 350 of City Hall at 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. Details at meeting agenda.
- Wednesday 8/15 – Busted will host a night of storytelling from folks who get around without a car in Southern California. The free event takes place at 8 p.m. at 26 S. Los Robles Avenue in Pasadena. Flier at @BUStedLA Twitter.
- Saturday 8/18 -Bike Culver City hosting a 5-mile round trip bike tour to Stoneview Nature Center. Meet at Culver City Hall at 8:30 am. The ride includes a short uphill section of 0.7 miles. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 8/19 – The cities of Huntington Park and Vernon are hosting a free family-friendly open streets festival. The event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. along five miles of open streets. Easy connections with the Metro Blue Line Slauson Station and the South County L.A. River bike path. Details at Facebook and event website. The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a feeder ride from Union Station.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.