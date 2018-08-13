This Week In Livable Streets

Huntington Park and Vernon are hosting a CicLAvia-type open streets festival! Also Purple Line neighborhood plans, streetcar at PLUM, Busted, Bike Culver City, and more

Sunday 8/19 – The cities of Huntington Park and Vernon are hosting a free family-friendly open streets festival. The event takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. along five miles of open streets. Easy connections with the Metro Blue Line Slauson Station and the South County L.A. River bike path. Details at Facebook and event website. The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a feeder ride from Union Station.

