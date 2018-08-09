SGV Connect 24: Double Decker Buses and Open Space Funding

Welcome back to SGV Connect. In today’s episode, our co-hosts conduct two interviews on the expansion of the Foothill Transit bus fleet and the arrival of open space funds in L.A. County.

First, Kris Fortin follows up on the news (SGV Tribune, Forbes) that Foothill Transit is adding double-decker buses to their commuter fleet. Foothill Transit continues to diversify its fleet and is on track to meet its goal of having an entirely electric e-bus fleet by 2030.

Then Damien Newton talks with Scott Chan, a community activist and director with the Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement about Measure A, passed by voters in 2016 to bring more funding for open space to L.A. County communities. The money raised by the tax is beginning to flow to communities, and Chan tells us how you can get involved in making sure those funds are spent properly.