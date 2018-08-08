Today’s Headlines

KPCC Airtalk Discusses Orange Line Transit Neighborhood Plans

Huizar Motion Calls For Multi-Modal Mobility For DTLA Arts District (Urbanize)

Car To Car Shooting Critically Injures Cyclist, Pedestrian In South L.A. (LAT)

Santa Monica Coast Open Streets Returns October 7 (Santa Monica Next)

Some Changes Along CA Highways (Daily News)

CA Moves To Keep Car Pollution Standards (LAT)

KCET Offers Very Basic Bike Tips

Koreatown Might Have Homeless Shelter After All (LAist)

CA Rent Control Ballot Measure Triggers $24M Battle (Curbed)

…Curbed Explains CA Costa Hawkins Rent Control Law

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA