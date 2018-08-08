Today’s Headlines

  • KPCC Airtalk Discusses Orange Line Transit Neighborhood Plans
  • Huizar Motion Calls For Multi-Modal Mobility For DTLA Arts District (Urbanize)
  • Car To Car Shooting Critically Injures Cyclist, Pedestrian In South L.A. (LAT)
  • Santa Monica Coast Open Streets Returns October 7 (Santa Monica Next)
  • Some Changes Along CA Highways (Daily News)
  • CA Moves To Keep Car Pollution Standards (LAT)
  • KCET Offers Very Basic Bike Tips
  • Koreatown Might Have Homeless Shelter After All (LAist)
  • CA Rent Control Ballot Measure Triggers $24M Battle (Curbed)
    Curbed Explains CA Costa Hawkins Rent Control Law

