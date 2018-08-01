Today’s Headlines
- Urbanize Looks At Draft Purple Line Transit Neighborhood Plan
- Lisa Schweitzer On Emotional Abuse Of Planners
- Metro Bike Share Is Valuable, Will Change With Times (Downtown News)
- East L.A. Mixed Use Planned Along Gold Line (Urbanize)
- DTLA’s Former Childrens Museum Site Planned For Homeless Shelter (Curbed, LAT)
- County Considers Rent Stabilization For Unincorporated Areas (Urbanize)
- Curbed‘s Guide To E-Scooters
…Councilmember Koretz Wants To Ban E-Scooters (Biking in L.A., LAT)
- Explaining L.A. Geography To New Yorkers (Urbanize)
