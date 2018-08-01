Today’s Headlines

Urbanize Looks At Draft Purple Line Transit Neighborhood Plan

Lisa Schweitzer On Emotional Abuse Of Planners

Metro Bike Share Is Valuable, Will Change With Times (Downtown News)

East L.A. Mixed Use Planned Along Gold Line (Urbanize)

DTLA’s Former Childrens Museum Site Planned For Homeless Shelter (Curbed, LAT)

County Considers Rent Stabilization For Unincorporated Areas (Urbanize)

Curbed‘s Guide To E-Scooters

…Councilmember Koretz Wants To Ban E-Scooters (Biking in L.A., LAT)

