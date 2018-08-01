Today’s Headlines

  • Urbanize Looks At Draft Purple Line Transit Neighborhood Plan
  • Lisa Schweitzer On Emotional Abuse Of Planners
  • Metro Bike Share Is Valuable, Will Change With Times (Downtown News)
  • East L.A. Mixed Use Planned Along Gold Line (Urbanize)
  • DTLA’s Former Childrens Museum Site Planned For Homeless Shelter (Curbed, LAT)
  • County Considers Rent Stabilization For Unincorporated Areas (Urbanize)
  • Curbed‘s Guide To E-Scooters
    …Councilmember Koretz Wants To Ban E-Scooters (Biking in L.A., LAT)
  • Explaining L.A. Geography To New Yorkers (Urbanize)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA