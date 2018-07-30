This Week In Livable Streets
South L.A. Sunday Funday ride, Relámpago Bike!Bike! fundraiser, West Santa Ana Branch, Huntington Park bike workshop, and more!
- Tuesday 7/31 – Metro will host the last of three community meetings on their revised scope for the West Santa Ana Branch rail project. The WSAB scoping meeting will be 6-8 p.m. at the Mayne Events Center at 16400 Bellflower Boulevard in Bellflower. For details see Metro project page.
- Saturday 8/4 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a free Bike Skills Workshop for families – in preparation for the upcoming Vernon-Huntington Park open streets event on Sunday 8/19. The family-friendly event will include bike tune-ups, bike washes, food, and music. It all takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Salt Lake Park at 3401 E. Florence Avenue in Huntington Park. Details at LACBC website.
- Saturday 8/4 – Relámpago Wheelery will host its monthly karaoke bike party – a fundraiser in support of Bike!Bike!L.Á.2018, which will take place September 27-30 in L.A. This Saturday’s fundraiser will get underway at 7 p.m. at Relámpago at 140 Bimini Place in Koreatown. Participants are requested to donate a $5 minimum at the door, to bring your own beverage, and to bring a shirt or other clothing to be silk-screened. Details at Facebook event.
- Sunday 8/5 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host a Sunday Funday bike tour of South Los Angeles. The 13-mile slow-paced bike ride will visit historic and cultural sites and institutions, including the Watts Towers. Riders gather at 9:30 a.m. for a 10 a.m. departure from the Metro Blue Line Firestone Station at 8615 Graham Avenue. Details at the LACBC website.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org.