Today’s Headlines
- LeBron James, Will You Be L.A.’s Biking King? (Curbed)
…Tips For LeBron James For Biking In L.A. (LAist)
- Expo Line Station Walkability Is Lacking (Streetfilms via TransitCenter Twitter)
- WeHo Parking Meter Rates Jumped By One-Third (WeHoVille)
- Get Ready For Electric Scooter “Invasion” (Downtown News)
- Seven Charged In Street Racing Hit-and-Run Incident (LAT)
- Affordable TOD Planned Near Florence Blue Line Station (Urbanize)
- Cumulus Development Underway At La Cienega Expo Station (Urbanize)
- Study: Uber/Lyft Less Discriminatory Than Taxis (Curbed)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA