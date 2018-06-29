Today’s Headlines

Cyclists Rally For Justice For Hit-and-Run Woon Frazier (CBS)

LA Approving Rules For DoBi, E-Scooters (Curbed)

Metro Approves Westside Subway Phase 3 Tunnel Contractor (LAT)

Metro Approves At-Grade Light Rail For Van Nuys (The Source, Curbed, Daily News, LAT)

La Tuna Canyon Road Has New Bike Lanes (CiclaValley)

MyFigueroa Bike Lane Occupied By Taxis (CiclaValley)

L.A. To Look For Other Site For Proposed Koreatown Shelter (LAT)

Carnage: Wrong-way Crash On 5-Freeway In Santa Ana Kills Two (LAT)

